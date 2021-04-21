In Memoriam

ATTARD – ANTOINETTE (Anty) – On the 35th anniversary of her death. Still loved, still missed and forever dear to her daughters Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BELL – MAURICE. Cherished memories of our dear dad on his 13th anniversary of his demise. His beloved daughters, Stephanie, Susan and Pamela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRENDO – GIUSA. On her ninth anniversary. So lovingly remembered by her children Henri and Margaret, Rose and David, Michael and Irene, her sister Anne Felice and all the family.

PACE ASCIAK – MARCELLA. In loving memory on the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her husband Lambert, her son Fabian and his wife Dawn, her daughter Analise and her husband Kieran, grandchildren Jade, Julia, Jack and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SALOMONE – CIKKA. Like I love you today, I’ll love you always. With cherished and unfading memories, Tonio.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Cikka). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest friend on her second anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Michelle, Kathia, Carole and Roberta.

ZARB – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a most beloved father and grandfather, today on the anniversary of his passing away. Always in the hearts and prayers of Marie Therese, George, Francis, John and their families.

Thanksgiving Mass

A thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, April 21, being the 42nd anniversary of Priestly Ordination of Joseph Henry Abela, Paul Buttigieg, René Camilleri, Saviour Chircop, George Dalli, Paul Galea, Anthony Mercieca, Paul Mercieca, Mario Sammut, Denis Schembri and Lawrence Zammit. It will take place at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta, at 6pm. Route: Saqqajja Square, Dr Borg Olivier Avenue, St Pius X Street, Għajn Kajjett Street, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, l-Kunċizzjoni. It will be live-streamed on il-kunċizzjoni ta’ vera, Rabat, Malta.

