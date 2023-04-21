Diamond Wedding

Mr MICHAEL CALLEJA and Miss EDMEA ELLUL

The marriage was officiated 60 years ago to the date. God bless them. Their love is as strong as it was then. Congratulations and many best wishes from Sylvana and Joe, Sergio, grandchildren Timothy and his wife Maria, Thomas and Naomi, Sergio, Piero and Michelle.

Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On April 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, husband of Liubov, aged 43, passed away very peacefully, comforted by the last rites of the Catholic Church. He leaves to mourn his deep-felt loss his children Ivan and Anton, his parents John and Ludgarda, his sister Nadia and her husband Brian, his brother Alexander and his wife Anne Marie, his brother Mark, his nieces and nephew, aunts and uncles, cousins, his colleagues at Deloitte and friends. In our grief and with much love, we honour and remember our courageous, intelligent, kind, wise and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend whom we were blessed to have in our lives. Vince taught us so much how to remain thankful, peaceful and forgiving in the most difficult times; how to appreciate everything we have; how to fight bravely when things can be changed and accept with gratitude those that cannot. Dear Vince, you will be greatly missed and will continue to be loved forever. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, April 21, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On April 19, at Balzan Convent, Sr MARIA ANTIDA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 92, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, April 21, at 9am at the Convent chapel of the Sisters of Charity, Villa Maria Santissima Addolorata, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VIDAL. On April 19, at St Vincent de Paul residence, BENEDICT, of Santa Luċija, residing at St Vincent de Paul residence, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his daughter Marthese and her husband Joseph, his grandchildren Naomi, Samyra and their partners, his sister Josephine, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, at 8.30am, for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GAUCI – EILEEN. Ever loving and treasured memories of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and deeply missed by her husband Louis, her children Christine, Maureen, Patrick and Joanne, together with their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

HOULTON. In loving memory of our dear brother JOSEPH (Joe) on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life on 24 April 2022. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Antoinette, Charles and Elizabeth and their respective families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday 21, and on Sunday, April 23, both at 6.30 pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

PACE ASCIAK – MARCELLA In loving memory, on the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by her husband Lambert, her son Fabian and his wife Dawn, her daughter Analise and her husband Kieran, grandchildren Jade, Julia, Jack and Sam. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SALOMONE – CIKKA. Like I love you today, I’ll love you always. With cherished and unfading memories, Tonio.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Cikka). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest friend on her fourth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Michelle, Kathia, Carole and Roberta.

SOLER – RICHARD. In loving memory of Ritchie, our very dear father, today the 30th anniversary if his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Adelaide, John and Paul and their families.

