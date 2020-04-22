Obituaries

BUGEJA. On April 21, ANTHONY, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Mariella and her husband Bernard Ferrante, Brigitte and her husband Peter Sullivan, John and Fr Michael S.J., his beloved grandchildren Timmy and Michela, Diane and Nicky, Karen and Michael, Samantha and Sean and Malcolm and his great grandchildren. His sister Valerie Bonavia and his in-laws, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, and all the sisters and carers at St Paul’s Home. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. On April 21, Prof. ANTON BUHAGIAR of Mosta, aged 66, a deeply loved husband and father, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved and caring wife Violet, his most treasured children Paul and his wife Maria, Stefania, his only sister Marian, his in-laws, Joe Borg and his partner Alice, Miriam and her husband Frank Ventura, Antoinette and her husband Paul Camilleri, Charles Borg and his wife Angela, Monica and her husband Teddie George Farrugia, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, April 23, at 8.30am. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – FRANCIS.

Nothing can take away,

The love a heart holds dear,

Fond memories linger every day,

Remembrance keeps you near.

In memory of my beloved husband on the 10th anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Lilian.

GATT – TEDDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, sadly missed and always loved, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MUSCAT – LYDIA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Joe and his wife Tanya, Jane and her husband David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RANIOLO – ITALO. Today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Remembering you today, a special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Hug him Lord and tell him our thoughts, that we think of him always and miss him lots. Your wife, children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchild. May the Lord and Our Lady grant him eternal peace.

