Obituaries

BONELLO. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE (Lina), née Saliba, widow of Lawrence Raphael, passed away peacefully, aged 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Marc Anthony, her daughter Romina and her husband Jerrold Levy, her grandchildren, Andrea Bonello, Zachary, Zara, Aiden and Sebastian Levy, her brother Renè Saliba and his wife Thelma, her sister Marlene Darmanin, her sisters-in-law, Georgina and her husband Philip Wirth, Marie Louise, widow of Dr Philip Saliba, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, April 22, at 1pm, for St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

SPITERI. On April 18, JULIAN, aged 19, beloved son of Adrian Spiteri and Nadia Spiteri née Piscopo, much loved brother of Rachel, and only grandson of Charles and Terry Spiteri and Vincent and Vivienne Piscopo, nephew of Reuben and Mahira Spiteri and Alex Piscopo and Nathalie Scicluna. He also leaves to mourn his tragic loss other relatives and his innumerable friends. Always in our hearts.

A celebration of his life will be taking place on Saturday, April 24, at 9am, at the chapel of the University of Malta, Msida. Due to Covid restrictions, re-grettably, only a limited number of persons will be able to participate in the chapel but the Mass will be streamed live on the University of Malta chapel’s page and on the individual Facebook pages of his immediate family. Participants are being en-couraged not to wear black. Instead of flowers donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Fly high Julian and may you rest in peace.

STILON. On April 20, at his residence in Ta’ Xbiex, RUDOLPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving and caring wife Joan, his sons Vittore and his wife Patricia, Philip and his wife Simone, his grandchildren Louisa and her husband Simon, Paul, Elena and her husband Reuben, Ian, Michael and Kristina, his great-grandchildren and his dedicated carer Mylene. The funeral cortège leaves his residence on Saturday, April 24, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the Stilon chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms and grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – ANTOINETTE (Anty) – On the 35th anniversary of her death. Still loved, still missed and forever dear to her daughters Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memo-ries of FRANCES on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Joe, Marilise, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA – FRANCIS.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day.

It’s the heartache of loving you,

That will never go away.

In memory of my beloved husband on the 11th anni-versary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Lilian.

CACHIA – VICTOR G. In loving memory of our beloved father, today the third anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GATT – TEDDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, sadly missed and always loved, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of CHRISTINA on the 14th anni-versary of her demise. Sincere and true in her heart and mind, beautiful memories she left behind. Your husband Frank, relatives and friends.

MUSCAT – LYDIA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the third anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Joe and his wife Tanya, Jane and her husband David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO – LINETTE. 20 years have passed from that terrible parting. Resting now with mum and dad. Fond and loving memories from your siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

