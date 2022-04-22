Obituary

TANTI. On April 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK of Lija, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his son Thomas, his sister and brothers, Mariella, widow of Louis, Joseph and Maryrose, Tony and Anna, his grandchildren Zane and Ivy-Rose, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 23, at 9.30am for Lija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations towards the Lija church restoration works will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – ANTOINETTE (Anty). On the 36th anniversary of her death. Still loved, still missed and forever dear to her daughters Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memories of FRANCES on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Joe, Marilise, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA. In memory of VICTOR G. on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your loving wife Mary Rose, his sons Rainier and Bernard, their respective wives Mary and Tanya and his five grandsons.

GATT – TEDDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, sadly missed and always loved, today the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of CHRISTINA on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Sincere and true in her heart and mind, beautiful memories she left behind. Your husband Frank, relatives and friends.

MUSCAT – LYDIA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Joe and his wife Tanya, Jane and her husband David, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PETROCOCHINO. Fond and loving memories of our dear LINETTE. Missed but not forgotten. All the family.

RANIOLO – ITALO. Treasured and unfading memories of a most dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 11th year of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Your sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

