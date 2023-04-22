ATTARD. On April 21, at Balzan Convent, Sr M. CONCETTA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 89, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, April 22, at 9.30am at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, Villa Maria Santissima Annunziata, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan, followed by interment at Gozo cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memories of FRANCES on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Joe, Marilise, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA – VICTOR G. Today, the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mary Rose, his sons Rainier and Bernard, their respective wives Mary and Tanya and their five children.

GATT – TEDDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, sadly missed and always loved, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie, and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MUSCAT. Treasured memories of CHRISTINA on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Gone yet not forgotten, your radiant smile and spirit live within us. Your husband Frank, relatives and friends.

PETROCOCHINO. Fond and loving memories of our dear LINETTE. Missed but not forgotten. All the family.

RANIOLO – ITALO. In loving memory today, the 12th anniversary of his death. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. Always in our thoughts and prayers, your children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa.

SISTINA ART SHOP

Best quality art materials from Italy, Germany and the UK! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.