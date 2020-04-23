Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On April 21, Prof. ANTON BUHAGIAR of Mosta, aged 66, a deeply loved husband and father, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved and caring wife Violet, his most treasured children Paul and his wife Maria, Stefania, his only sister Marian, his in-laws, Joe Borg and his partner Alice, Miriam and her husband Frank Ventura, Antoinette and her husband Paul Camilleri, Charles Borg and his wife Angela, Monica and her husband Teddie George Farrugia, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Thursday, April 23, at 8.30am, for the Divine Mercy Cemetery, Burmarrad. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

GAUCI MAISTRE. On April 21, WINNIFRED, of Sliema, aged 91, a deeply loved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her beloved sister, Iris Bonello DuPuis née Gauci Maistre, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives the family will be holding a private blessing and burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

In Memoriam

BEZZINA. Fondly remembering our dearest brother PETER

(ex-Jessie Bar) today, the second anniversary of his demise. Very sadly missed by Mary Ann, Doris, Francis, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the 27th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family. Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BORG FERRANDO. Cherished memories of ANTOINETTE, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, especially today being the 12th anniversary of her journey into a new life.

A smile for all, a heart of gold;

The very best the world could hold.

Those we love do not go away,

But walk beside us everyday.

Thank you for the years we shared;

Thank you for the way you cared.

We loved you then, we love you still.

Forget you? No, we never will.

Infinitely missed by her husband Joe, children Kevin and Stephanie, Ivan and Caroline, Mark and Tiiu and Sharon, grandchildren Sarah, Katrina, Daniel, Gabriel and Ascher. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

HAYES. In loving, undying memory of JOAN on the first anniversary of her demise. Very much loved and missed by her sons Christopher, John and Matthew, husband James, her brother Albert, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

MIFSUD. GEORGE. Today the third anniversary of his demise. Beloved father who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. GEORGE. Today the third anniversary of his demise. Beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI. WILLIAM VINCENT. Treasured memories of a beloved father, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher and Lucienne, Raphael, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VELLA. MARIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edith and Louis, Cecilia and Vincent, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

