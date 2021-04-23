Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On April 20, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARYANN, she leaves to mourn her loss her sister Helen, her brother Charles and his wife Alfrida, her niece Isabelle and her husband Robert Micallef Camilleri, their son Ben and her nephew Karl and his girlfriend Chanelle. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, April 23, at St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at St James Hospital for their care.

GAUCI. On April 21, EILEEN, née Galea, of Sliema aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved husband Louis, her devoted children Christine and her spouse Anthony Bartolo, Maureen and her spouse David Schembri Wismayer, Patrick and his wife Wendi, Joanne and her partner Mario Galea, her cherished grandchildren Max and Kristina, Sam and Geraldine, Jade, Faye, Alan, Luke, Daniel, Karl, Neil and Nicky, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, April 23, at 9am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be appreciated. Dear Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal rest.

STILON. On April 20, at his residence in Ta’ Xbiex, RUDOLPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving and caring wife Joan, his sons Vittore and his wife Patricia, Philip and his wife Simone, his grandchildren Louisa and her husband Simon, Paul, Elena and her husband Reuben, Ian, Michael and Kristina, his great-grandchildren and his dedicated carer Mylene. The funeral cortège leaves his residence tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the Stilon chapel at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord embrace him in Your loving arms and grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

This weekend being the trigesima die since the demise of LOUIS SCHRANZ, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, at 6pm, at St Theresa church, Birkirkara.

In Memoriam

BAKER. In loving memory of MARIE LOUISE (Maisie) on the 10th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by Edward and Anna, John and Alaine and grandchildren Roberta, Sarah, Liz, George and Charlotte. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI – ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the 28th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family. Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BORG FERRANDO. Cherished memories of ANTOINETTE, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, especially today being the 13th anniversary of her journey into a new life.

A smile for all, a heart of gold;

The very best the world could hold.

Those we love do not go away,

But walk beside us everyday.

Thank you for the years we shared;

Thank you for the way you cared.

We loved you then, we love you still.

Forget you? No, we never will.

Infinitely missed by her husband Joe, children, Kevin and Stephanie, Ivan and Caroline, Mark and Tiiu and Sharon, grandchildren, Sarah, Katrina, Daniel, Gabriel and Ascher. Forever in our hearts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, at St Francis church, Ħamrun, at 6pm.

CARUANA – HENRY. On the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

FENECH. In loving memory of our dearest MARIA, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with gratitude and much love by her husband Gerald, her children John, Sarah, David and Matthew.

HAYES – JIN. Loving memory of Joan on the second anniversary of her demise, very much loved and missed. Those we have loved do not go away, they walk beside us every day. Her family.

HAYES – JOAN née Xuereb. In loving memory on the second anniversary of her demise. We miss you so much.

MIFSUD – GEORGE. Today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Beloved father who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – GEORGE. Today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI – WILLIAM VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher, Raphael and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.