In Memoriam

BAKER. In loving memory of MARIE LOUISE (Maisie) on the 11th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her children and grand-children. May she rest in peace.

BEZZINA. In loving memory of PETER, our beloved brother on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Francis, and Catherine, Mary Anne and Michael, Doris, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BORG FERRANDO. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, ANTOINETTE, especially today being her 14th anniversary of her passing away. Never a day goes by without a thought and a prayer for you. Your husband Joe and family.

CARUANA – HENRY. On the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

HAYES – JOAN née Xuereb. In loving memory on the third anniversary of her demise. We miss you so much.

MADIONA. In loving memory of EDWARD, today being the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Yolanda, his children Alexandra and her husband Frank, Paul and his wife Debbie, and Christine, his grandchildren and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI – WILLIAM VINCENT. In loving memory of a dearest father on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher, Raphael and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, email night@timesofmalta.com.