Obituaries

ABELA. On April 22, at her home in Sliema, ROBERTA, aged 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She will be forever loved and cherished by her dear parents Rosette and Neville Abela, her beloved sister Sharon and her husband Damian Gatt, her treasured niece Michaela and nephew Gianluca, relatives and dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 25, at 10am for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10.30am, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. As a symbol of Roberta’s vibrant spirit and love of life, we invite mourners to refrain from wearing black to the funeral service. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and the Malta Hospice Movement. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STEPHANIE POLIDANO, née WRIGHT, wife of Gordon. On April 21, aged 32, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her profound loss her loving husband Gordon, her beloved children Julia and Denise, her mother Joyce Wright, widow of Dennis, and her partner Albert Zammit, her brother Keith Wright and his partner Graziella, her grandparents Donald, Ethel and Giovanna, father- and mother-in-laws Charles and Josephine Polidano, other in-laws, relatives and friends as well as all at the Polidano Group. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Helen’s Basilica in Birkirkara on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30am. Attendees are requested to wear a touch of pink. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Trust Foundation would be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO AGIUS. On April 21, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MIRIAM, née Camilleri, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her beloved husband Paul and her children Joseph and his wife Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Bruce, Robert and his partner Claudine, her grandchildren Max, Hannah, Nicholas and Rebecca, her in-laws and their families, her nephews and nieces, her cat Tigger, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema on Tuesday, April 25 at 2.15pm for the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the LifeCycle Malta Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank her dedicated home carers, as well as all the doctors and nurses, and the caring staff at St James Hospital for their care and attention shown throughout. May Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – GEMMA. With fond memories and love on the 26th anniversary of her death, 21.04.1997. George, Laura and family in Australia. Also family in Malta.

BONNICI – ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the 30th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family – Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BUSUTTIL. Loving and treasured memories of LOUIS, a dear and beloved father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his entry to eternal life on April 23. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edgar SJ, Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph and Charlotte, Poppy, Albina, Karina and baby Felix.

CARUANA – HENRY. On the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family. A memorial Mass will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at Attard parish church.

FRENDO – GIUSA. On her 11th anniversary. So lovingly remembered by her children Henri and Margaret, Mary Rose and David, Michael and Irene, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Anne Felice and all the family.

HOULTON – JOE. On the first anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed by his wife Carmen, his daughter Louisa and her husband Anthony and his grandchildren Beppe and Philippa. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, April 24, at Attard parish church, at 6.30pm.

MADIONA. In loving memory of EDWARD, today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Yolanda, his children Alexandra and her husband Frank, Paul and his wife Debbie, and Christine, his grandchildren and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Beloved father who went to meet the risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, his daughter-in-law, Andrea and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who went to meet the risen Lord on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of THERESA, today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

SANT – JOSEPH, of Santa Luċija. On the eighth anniversary of his demise, lovingly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Ever in our minds and hearts. His wife Connie and his children Louis, Larry, MaryRose, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

SELVAGI – WILLIAM VINCENT. Treasured memories of our dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by all his family. May he rest in the Lord’s peace.

VELLA – MARIA. Remembering our dearest mother on the anniversary of her death. Gone but not forgotten by her children Edith, Cecilia and Vincent, and her grandchildren. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

Mass for the repose of NAZZARENO VELLA of Mġarr, founder of Hal Mann who passed away on March 28 will be said on April 27 at 7pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, limits of Mġarr. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Everlasting memories of our much beloved MARLENE GRIMA on the 20th anniversary of her sad demise, April 24, 2003. Sorely missed and never forgotten by her husband Joe, her daughters Jennifer and Romina, her grandchildren Daniel and Sarah, the rest of her and Joe’s family and her many friends. Forever in our hearts and thoughts.

In everlasting memory of GEORGE WHITE on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his sons Patrick and his wife Brigid and their son Ryan and David and his wife Audrey and their son Daniel. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of SABINA PACE (1971-2017), April 28, being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten, forever in our minds and hearts. Fondly remembered and very deeply missed by her mother Irene, husband Jonathan, her daughters Maxine and Ella, her sisters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 22nd anniversary of his call to eternal life. Another year without you, The pain is the same, Thankfully the memories, Remain. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul on Tuesday, April 25 at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

To Thank

The Wismayer family Josette, Marie Therese, Lorna, Simone and Lawrence and their respective families would like to thank you most sincerely for your kind expression of sympathy shown at the sad loss of MELINA WISMAYER - 05.05.1924 - 15.04.2023 - a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. Please remember her in your prayers. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family of LIZ CURMI would like to than the Reverend Clergy who concelebrated Mass, and all those who attended the funeral or in many ways expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 9, 2023. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

