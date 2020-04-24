Diamond Anniversary

ANTHONY R. CURMI and JOYCE FENECH

The marriage took place on April 24, 1960, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Mgr J. Inguanez officiated. Congratulations and best wishes from Corinne and Kevin, Chris and Pat and grandchildren Robert, Louisa, Francesca and Alexia. May the Lord bless you abundantly and thank you for all your love and care.

Obituary

SEYCHELL. On April 21, JOSEPHINE (Jessie) of Vittoriosa, aged 89, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters, Caroline and Diana, her sons, Kurt, Nagem and Gilbert, her sisters Mary Manche and Tessie and her brother Victor Chetcuti, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial today at 10am at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BIANCO – ALFRED. In ever loving memory today, the sixth anniversary of his demise, treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by his beloved wife Rose, his daughters Marika and Diane, his son Christopher, respective spouses and his five grandchildren and family.

SANT – MARLENE. Remember-ing with love and gratitude our dear sister who went to meet the Risen Lord 84 years ago. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In cherished memory of our beloved mother CETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on this day.

Never more than a thought away.

A prayer is kindly solicited. Mary Rose, Roy, Albert, in-laws and their respective families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our SALVINU, today the sixth anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers, most especially today. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Mark, David and Maureen, Marthese and Ivan and Denise; his very dear grandchildren Audrey, Sarah, Alan, Daniel, Martina and Anthony; his brothers and sister, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

SPITERI GONZI. In loving memory of EDWARD, a dear son and brother, on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

VASSALLO. In ever loving memory of JOHN MARY on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

