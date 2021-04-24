In Memoriam

BIANCO – ALFRED. In ever loving memory, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by his beloved wife Rose, his daughters Marika and Diane, his son Christopher, respective spouses and his five grandchildren and family.

SALIBA – JOSEPH ANDREW. We remember a wonderful husband and father; a man of great principles and sense of humour. Our love always. Mary Louise, Joe, Paul, Mark and Kathryn and our families.

SANT – MARLENE. Remem-bering with love our sister on the 85th anniversary since her demise aged 11 months. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie. Some of us never knew you, but you remain in our thoughts and prayers.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. Trea-sured memories of our beloved mother CETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on this day.

Never more then a thought away

Quietly remembered every day.

Maryrose, Roy, in-laws and their respective families.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of SALVINU, today the seventh anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers most especially today. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Mark, David and Maureen, Marthese and Ivan and Denise. His very dear grandchildren Audrey, Sarah, Alan, Daniel, Martina and Anthony, his brother and sister, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. May the Lord give him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI. In loving memory of EDWARD, a dear son and brother, on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

VASSALLO – JOHN MARY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 20th anni-versary of him meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and gratitude. A prayer is solicited. May he rest in peace.

