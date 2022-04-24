Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. LOUIS, aged 94, of Ta’ Xbiex, widower of Jacqueline née Caruana, passed peacefully away on April 23, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Fr Edgar SJ, Walter and his wife Angela, Anne, John and his wife Henriette, his grandchildren Joseph and his wife Charlotte, Rosanna, Albina and Karina, his brothers and sister, Violet, widow of his brother Josie, Charles and his wife Elaine, Maria and her husband Cecil, Lina, widow of his brother Vincent, Alfred, widower of Helen, Tony, widower of Victoria, his dedicated carer Anthony, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. The family regrets that they are unable to receive visitors.

DEBONO. On April 22, INES, of Valletta, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her niece and nephew Annie and Alfred, her grandnieces Tania and George Farrugia, Marina and Simon Gatt, Joanne and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alex Abela, along with her nieces and nephew in Canada, Mariella and Don, Liliana and Frank, Isabel and Dave, Anne and Michael, and Vincent. She also leaves to mourn her loss her great-nephews and great-nieces, among them Fr Victor Paul, O. Carm, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 25 at 7.30am for the Sanctuary Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. On April 23, Professor JOHN, aged 96, widower of Lisette née Pace, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted children, John and his wife Helga, Joseph and his wife Anne, Maria and her husband Adrian Tonna, his beloved grandchildren, Phillipa and her husband Rupert, Nicholas and his fiancée Emma, Marcus, John and his wife Tegan, Joseph, Louis, Matthew, Andrew and his wife Ben and Rebecca, and their partners, his great-grandchildren Amelia, Seren and Margot, his sisters Doris Rizzo and Tessie Zahra, his beloved in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, his carer Dianne and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, April 25, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and the Daughters of the Sacred Heart, Mellieħa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAU. In loving memory of CHARLES, on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Mary Rose and family.

SANT – JOSEPH, of Santa Lucia. On the seventh anniversary of his demise, lovingly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT – MARLENE. Remembering with love our sister on the 82nd anniversary since her demise aged 11 months. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie. Some of us never knew you, but you remain in our thoughts and prayers.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of SALVINU, a devoted father and grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers most especially today. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Mark, David, Marthese, Denise, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brother and sister, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI. In loving memory of EDWARD, a dear son and brother, on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

VASSALLO – JOHN MARY. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 21st anniversary of him meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and gratitude by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARIA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Always remembered by her daughters Edith widow of Louis, Cecilia wife of Vincent and by her grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Rest in peace.

VUKOVIC – DRAGO (23/04/1912-30/03/1962) and HILDA (28/04/1924-28/05/2000). Dearest Mum and Dad, we will love you forever. Rest in peace dearest with our precious brother Sandro and your darling great-grandson Jake. Your daughters and all your family.

