Obituaries

STEPHANIE POLIDANO, née Wright, wife of Gordon. On April 21, aged 32, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her profound loss her loving husband Gordon, her beloved children Julia and Denise, her mother Joyce Wright, widow of Dennis, and her partner Albert Zammit, her brother Keith Wright and his partner Graziella, her grandparents Donald, Ethel and Giovanna, father- and mother-in-laws Charles and Josephine Polidano, other in-laws, relatives and friends as well as all at the Polidano Group. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Helen’s Basilica in Birkirkara on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30am. Attendees are requested to wear a touch of pink. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Trust Foundation would be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO AGIUS. On April 21, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MIRIAM, née Camilleri, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her beloved husband Paul and her children Joseph and his wife Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Bruce, Robert and his partner Claudine, her grandchildren Max, Hannah, Nicholas and Rebecca, her in-laws and their families, her nephews and nieces, her cat Tigger, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, at 2.15pm for the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the LifeCycle Malta Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to thank her dedicated home carers, as well as all the doctors and nurses, and the caring staff at St James Hospital for their care and attention shown throughout.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

MICALLEF TRIGONA – DORIS. Lovingly remembered especially today, the first anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts. Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie and their respective families, her sisters, in-laws and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALIBA. Unfading, cherished, loving memories of our dear mother GIOVANNA and our dear father CARMELO. Always in our hearts and prayers. George, Violet de Marco and Madeleine Sophie James.

SANT – MARLENE. Remembering with love our sister on the 83rd anniversary since her demise, aged 11 months. Some of us never knew you but you remain in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of SALVINU, a devoted father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers most especially today. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Barbara, his children Mark, David, Marthese, Denise, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brother and sister, other relatives and friends. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI – EDWARD. In ever loving memory of a dear brother, on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

In loving memory of CARMELO (NENU) AQUILINA Fond memories of a special father on the tenth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, his grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, his relatives and many friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 22nd anniversary of his call to eternal life Another year without you, The pain is the same, Thankfully the memories Remain Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25 at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

Unfading memories of a dear father JOHN MARY VASSALLO on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN MARY VASSALLO (Founder of J.M. Vassallo Vibro Blocks Ltd) on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Management and staff. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN MARY VASSALLO. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved husband on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Violet. Lord, grant him eternal rest

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER - In cherished memory of our beloved mother ĊETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on this day Never more than a thought away, Quietly remembered every day. A prayer is kindly solicited. Mary Rose and Roy, in-laws and families

