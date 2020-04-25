Obituary

MEILAK. On April 23, Canon ANTHONY MEILAK, aged 89, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and niece Peter, Joe, Charles, Rita, Tony, Emanuel and their families, the Chapter of the Nadur Collegiate and clergy, parishioners and the priests residing at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, where he has been staying for the last two years. The funeral and private burial took place yesterday in the family grave at Nadur cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the Sisters Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu for their care and dedication and to all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru, for their help and support.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOSEPH. Cheris-hed memories of Joe who left us for a better world 16 years ago. Rest in peace dear. His wife Marionne, Sandra, Giuseppe and Marco, Kenneth and Marieta.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANS on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

