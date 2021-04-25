Obituary

SONNE. On Friday, April 23, Ernest, aged 83, of Hamburg, residing in Pietà, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his daughter Kirstin, his in-laws Rose Cummings, Robert and his wife Yvonne Calafato, his family in Germany, other relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, April 26, at 2pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida where Mass praesente cadavare will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Unforgettable memories of JOE, a most loving husband, father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Marionne, Sandra, Giuseppe and Marco, Kenneth and Marieta.

BRINCAU. In loving memory of CHARLES, on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Mary Rose and family.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANS on the 53rd anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. In loving memory of ANTON on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Iris, children Mario, Rosette, Annabella, Antonello, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT – JOSEPH. On the sixth anniversary of his demise, lovingly remembered by his brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARIA. Cherished thoughts and memories of a dear mother and grandmother, on the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Edith and Louis, Cecilia and Vincent, and grandchildren.

To Thank

Simone, Celine and Paul would like to thank their relatives and friends who offered their prayers, support or sent flowers for the recent passing to a better life of a beloved husband and father LOUIS SCHRANZ on March 25, 2021. A special thanks to the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital ITU 2.

