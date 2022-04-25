Obituaries

MICALLEF. On April 23, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, SAVIOUR, aged 88, of Lija, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Evelyn, wife of Edwin Camilleri, his nephews and nieces, Noelle and her husband Carmelo Borg, Simone Camilleri, Anthony and his wife Mariella Camilleri, Antoinette and her husband Philip Caruana and Elizabeth and her husband Louis Olivieri, his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, at the parish church of Transfiguration of Jesus, Lija, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. On April 23, Professor JOHN, aged 96, widower of Lisette née Pace, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted children, John and his wife Helga, Joseph and his wife Anne, Maria and her husband Adrian Tonna, his beloved grandchildren, Phillipa and her husband Rupert, Nicholas and his fiancée Emma, Marcus and his fiancée Jessica, John and his wife Tegan, Joseph, Louis, Matthew, Andrew and his wife Ben and Rebecca, his great-grandchildren Amelia, Seren and Margot, his sisters Doris Rizzo and Tessie Zahra, his beloved in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives, his carer Dianne and friends. The funeral will be held today, Monday, April 25, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and the Daughters of the Sacred Heart, Mellieħa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE, widow of Joseph Mario, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her son Edward and his wife Roberta, her brother Alex and Saviour widower of her sister Josephine, her sister-in-law Gladys, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday April 25, at 2pm, for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOE. Unforgettable happy memories of a most loving husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Rest in peace dear Joe. Marionne, Sandra and Giuseppe, Kenneth and Marieta and grandson Marco and Martje.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANZ on the 53rd anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

