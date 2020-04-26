Obituary

MASSA. On April 24, WILLIAM, aged 71, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Carmen, his treasured children Alec and his wife Claire, Anabel and her husband Simon, and Kurt, as well as his grandchildren Celine, Liam and Cristina, his brothers and sisters, and other relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall conduct a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 27, at 9am for Lija cemetery. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace, Amen.

In Memoriam

BORDA – BERNARD. Precious memories of a dear son who passed away 24 years ago today. Jesus grant him eternal rest. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 24th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

BORDA – BERNARD. In ever lasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 24th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina, Ian and Andrew.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our beloved father today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers his children Miriam, Joseph, Charles and Reuben and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – JOHN. On the anniversary of his death on April 27th, 1972. Fondly remembered by Victor and Joan, Tania and Joe and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

SCOREY – VINCENZA. On the anniversary of her death on April 27th, 2010. Fondly remembered by her children Jeffrey, Joan, Brian, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

