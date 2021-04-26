Requiem Mass

Today’s Mass, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the souls of BERNARD and MARYROSE BORDA. Dear Lord please grant them eternal rest.

BORDA – BERNARD. Precious memories of a dear son who passed away 25 years ago today. Jesus grant him eternal rest. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 25th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

BORDA – BERNARD. In ever lasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 25th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina, Ian and Andrew.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY (26.4.2007). In loving memory of our dearest father on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his children. Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. On the 34th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

