Obituary

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On April 24, DORIS née Borg Cardona, aged 93, widow of Zgi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Marcy and her husband Joe Grech, her son Michael and his wife Marie, her dearest grandchildren Andrew and his wife Elaine, Michael and his wife Violette, Steven and his wife Athina, Beppe and his wife Luise, Robert and Becky, Andrew and Ana, her beloved great-grandchildren, her sisters Marie and her husband Peter Holwill, Joan and her husband Kees de Jong, her sister-in-law Maria widow of her brother Tony, her brother-in-law Anthony Micallef Trigona, her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace. We would like to thank all the sisters, nurses, carers and staff who cared for mummy during her long stay at St Catherine’s Home, Attard.

Requiem Mass

Today’s Mass, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the souls of BERNARD and MARYROSE BORDA. Dear Lord please grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – BERNARD. Precious memories of a dear son who passed away 26 years ago today. Jesus grant him eternal rest. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 26th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

BORDA – BERNARD. In ever lasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 26th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina, Ian and Andrew.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY. Loving memory of our dear father today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, Tuesday, April 26, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. On his 35th anniversary, always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. His family.