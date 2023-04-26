Obituary

SHAW. On April 24, at the Imperial Home, Sliema, VICTOR LOUIS, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, née Micallef, his children Robert and his wife Marcelle, Walter and his wife Mariella, Jeffrey and his wife Lorraine, Karen and her husband Andre, his grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie and her husband James, Alison and her husband Mirko, Adrian and his girlfriend Shannon, Kenneth and his wife Maria, Neill and Maya, his great-grandchildren Lucia, Charlotte and Anna, his in-laws and their relative spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Imperial Home, Sliema tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, at 1.30pm, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the souls of BERNARD and MARYROSE BORDA. Dear Lord, please grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – BERNARD. Precious memories of a dear son who passed away 27 years ago today. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest. Daddy.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 27th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

BORDA – BERNARD. In everlasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 27th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew.

BORG OLIVIER – CONNIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Grace, Michael, Adrian, Maria and their families.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our beloved father today the 16th anniversary of his demise, always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass will be said today, April 26, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

VELLA. Sweet and unforgettable memories of our dear father RAPHAEL on the 30th anniversary of his death. Dad we thank you for the many things you taught us. Never the hard way. Marie, Pio, Tony and Anna.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. In loving memory, on his 36th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

Mass for the repose of NAZZARENO VELLA of Mġarr, founder of Hal Mann who passed away on March 28 will be said tomorrow, April 27 at 7pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, limits of Mġarr The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated Lord, grant him eternal rest

