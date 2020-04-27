Obituaries

ATTARD. On April 25, JOSEPH, aged 83 (ex-Police Surgent PC996) was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marlene, his children Paul and his wife Lucianne, Josianne, Laura and her husband David, his grandchildren Shanel and her husband Armand, Daniel and his wife Marina, Miguel and his girlfriend Kim, Paula and her husband Jeremy, Karl, Zak, his great-granddaughter Ellie, his sisters and in-laws, all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives the family will be holding a private blessing and burial today, at 3.30pm, at St George Cemetery, Qormi.

AXISA. On April 13, at the Royal London Hospital, EMANUEL (Lolly/Larry), of Sliema, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Stella, his son Mario and wife Marille, his daughter Diana and husband Robert and his son Philip; his sister Rose, Eileen, widow of his brother Johnnie, his brother Ronnie and wife Rita, his step family and many other relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARYANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the eighth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO. The most Noble Countess TERESITA. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grand-mother today the sixth anni-versary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter, sons and grandsons.

TAGLIAFERRO – JOSEPH. On the 12th year of his demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest. His family.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters and sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory today, the 33rd anniversary of his demise, treasured always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dear aunt LINA, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love Mireille, Henry, Marisha and Steven.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz), 24.03.1913 – 27.04.1991. So loving, so loved. Michael, Joanna, Tony and all his loved ones.

