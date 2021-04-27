In Memoriam

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARYANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the ninth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

CAMILLERI-BRENNAN. Trea-sured and fondest memories of MARION, a very dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her family.

PORTELLI – JOHN. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. Fondly re-membered by Victor, Tania, in-laws and grandchildren.

SCOREY – VINCENZA. Unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Jeffrey, Joan, Brian, in-laws and grandchildren.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters and sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. All Masses celebrated today, Tuesday, April 27, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – GLORIA née Borg Olivier. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Joseph, her sons Peter and his wife Miriam, Kenneth and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Timothy, Benji and Bettina, her nephew Simon and her niece Suzanne and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz), 30 years gone and still smiling in our memories. Until we meet again. Michael, Joanna, Tony and all your loved ones.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dear aunt LINA, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love Mireille, Henry, Marisha and Steven.

