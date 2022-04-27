Obituaries

CESAREO. On April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Josephine, his daughters Mariella, Catherine, Marthese, Simone and their families especially his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 29, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavare will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. On April 22, at his residence in Swieqi, STANLEY, aged 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Loved and fondly remembered by his children Henry and his wife Angela, Marion and her husband Jason, Stephanie and her husband Ainsley, Emily, his brother Cecil, and his grandsons Jake and Max, and his relatives and friends in Malta and all over the world. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would also be greatly appreciated. Stanley was a strong, kind-hearted man who would do anything to help his family and those around him. He devoted the last four years to caring for his beloved wife Anne who lost her battle to cancer just six weeks ago. May they finally find peace together. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARYANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the 10th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

DACOUTROS – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, his daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO – Countess MARIA THERESA DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, April 27 being the eighth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter, sons and grandchildren.

PORTELLI – JOHN. In unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 50th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Victor, Tania, in-laws and grandchildren.

SCOREY – VINCENZA. In unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Jeffrey, Joan, Brian, in-laws and grandchildren.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remem-bered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters and sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. All Masses celebrated today, Wednesday, April 27, at Jesus Of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – GLORIA née Borg Olivier. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Joseph, her sons Peter and his wife Miriam, Kenneth and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Timothy, Benji and Bettina, her nephew Simon and her niece Suzanne, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz), 31 years gone and still smiling in our memories. Until we meet again. Michael, Joanna, Tony and all your loved ones.

ZAMMIT TABONA – LINA. Treasured memories of a very dear aunt on the anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Janika, David and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dear aunt LINA, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love Mireille, Henry, Marisha and Steven.

ZAMMIT-TABONA – LINA née Grima. Widow of Joe today the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Beautiful, charming and warm. Always loved and sorely missed. Hugh.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.