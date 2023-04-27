Obituaries

ABELA. On April 24, MAURICE, aged 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He shall be forever loved and cherished by his children, Ben, Carol Sandra and Angele, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 29, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff, nursing staff and carers at Casa Antonia, Balzan, who looked after him so well over these past years.

SHAW. On April 24, at the Imperial Home, Sliema, VICTOR LOUIS, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, née Micallef, his children Robert and his wife Marcelle, Walter and his wife Mariella, Jeffrey and his wife Lorraine, Karen and her husband André, his grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie and her husband James, Alison and her husband Mirko, Adrian and his girlfriend Shannon, Kenneth and his wife Maria, Neill, and Maya, his great-grandchildren Lucia, Charlotte, and Anna, his in-laws and their relative spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves the Imperial today, Thursday, April 27, at 1.30pm, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARYANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the 11th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

DACOUTROS – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO – Countess MARIA THERESA DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the ninth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter, sons and grandchildren.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters and sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. All Masses celebrated today, Thursday, April 27, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of her soul. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – GLORIA, née Borg Olivier. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Joseph, her sons Peter and his wife Miriam, Kenneth and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Timothy, Benji and Bettina, her nephew Simon and her niece Suzanne and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz). Treasured memories of our beloved father on the 32nd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Rest in peace, perfect peace. Until we meet again. Michael, Tony, Joanna and all his loving family.

He will wipe away every tear from their eyes.

There will be no more death, sadness, crying or pain.

All the old ways are gone (Revelation 21:4)

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dear aunt LINA, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love Mireille, Henry, Marisha and Steven.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.