Obituary

CAMILLERI-BRENNAN. On April 27, Maria Stella (Marion) née Scerri, of Sliema, aged 81, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her most treasured children John and Rachel, Esther and Paul Bonanno, Patricia and Joseph Vassallo-Agius, Alberta, Angèle, Michael and Maria, Alexandra and Charles Muscat and Mario and Rodrica, her very dear 17 grandchildren, her sisters Romy Theuma, Ivy Balzan and Marlene Storace, her brother Mario, in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Given the current circumstances and in keeping with health directives, the family shall only conduct a blessing and burial. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated behind closed doors, today, Tuesday, April 28th, at 7pm, at Kunċiżżjoni church, Rabat, Malta. It will be for the repose of the soul of ENA ZAMMIT CORDINA. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

BORDA – JOSEPH CARLO and ROSE. Fondest memories of my dear parents who passed away on April 28, 1975 and April 28, 1984. Their son Frank, their eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



CACHIA – Dr EMANUEL ALFRED CACHIA. In loving memory of a dear father on the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles, Anne, David and their families.

CARUANA – JOSETTE, née Falzon, widow of Francis, on the first anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her parents Santino and Vicky, her daughter Vanessa and Roderick, her son Philip and Theana and her granddaughters Kristina and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 16th anniversary of her death, today, April 28. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MICALLEF. In memory of my beloved dad SAVIOUR (ex Salvo’s Mech. Engineers) on the 25th anniversary of his demise.

Your presence I miss,

Your memory I treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. Silvana, Mum and Liya.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude. His family.

PACE – SABINA. In loving memory of a dear friend on the third anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Colette and Audrey.

PORTELLI – ĊENSINA. In ever loving memory today, the first anniversary of her demise, treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by her husband Lino, her son Sergio and his wife Lorraine, her grandsons Marco and Matteo, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato Trigona. Unfading memories of a most devoted and caring mother today being the 25th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ronnie, Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 20th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.

VELLA – JOSEPH PAUL. Fondest memories of JP on the first anni-versary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Theresa (Tessie), née Saliba, his in-laws and his nephews and nieces. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

