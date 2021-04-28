Obituaries

CASHA. On April 26, in Ontario, Canada, JOSEPHINE née Melillo, aged 81, widow of Lino, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Steve and Diane, Martin and John, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Edward and his wife Victoria, her sister-in-law Agnes, widow of her late brother, John, her sister-in-law Lilien and her husband Henry Borg Barthet, relatives, especially her nephews and nieces, and numerous friends, in particular Philip, a true and devoted companion in recent years. Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – JOSEPH CARLO and ROSE. Fondest memories of my dear parents who passed away on April 28, 1975 and April 28, 1984. Their son Frank, their eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

CACHIA – Dr EMANUEL ALFRED CACHIA. In loving memory of a dear father on the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Chase, Anne, David and their families.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO – Countess MARIA THERESA DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, April 27, the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter and sons and grandsons.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and forever in the thoughts and prayer of his loving and grateful family.

PACE – SABINA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear friend, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Colette and Audrey.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato Trigona. Unfading memories of a most devoted and caring mother today being the 26th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 21st anniversary of his call to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.