Obituary

BUSUTTIL. On April 23, LOUIS, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 94, widower of Jacqueline née Caruana, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Fr Edgar SJ, Walter and his wife Angela, Anne, John and his wife Henriette, his grandchildren Joseph and his wife Charlotte, Rosanna, Albina and Karina, his brothers and sister, Violet, widow of his brother Josie, Charles and his wife Elaine, Maria and her husband Cecil, Lina, widow of his brother Vincent, Alfred, widower of Helen, Tony, widower of Victoria, his dedicated carer Anthony, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 30, at 8.45am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, for the repose of his soul, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Missions in India, 38, Markiz Scicluna Street, Naxxar, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regrets that they are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

BORDA – JOSEPH CARLO and ROSE. Fondest memories of our dear grandparents who passed away on April 28, 1975, and April 28, 1984. Their seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

BROMBERG – JESSICA. Unfading memories of my dearest mother Jessica. Always remembered with love by Julia, her siblings Fabrizia, Betsy and William, and all her family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara.

CACHIA – Dr EMANUEL ALFRED CACHIA. In loving memory of a dear father on the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise and Charles.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 18th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayer.

PACE. In loving memory of our dear friend SABINA on the fifth anniversary of her demise. No longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you’re always there. Colette and Audrey.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato Trigona. Treasured memories of a most dedicated and caring mother on this the 27th anniversary of her passing.

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers.

Walter, Arthur and Mary Ann.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 22nd anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.

