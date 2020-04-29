Obituary

XUEREB. On April 28, VERONIQUE, aged 53, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her father George and his wife Adrienne, aunts, uncles, cousins and all the residents, helpers and staff at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Given the current circum-stances and in keeping with health directives, the family shall only conduct a blessing and burial at the family grave. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL – CARMEN. On the third anniversary of her demise. In loving memory of a dear sister, mother and grandmother, widow of Joe Ellul, mother of Chris Ellul, Simone Wightman and Yvette Micallef and their respective partners and grandchildren. Also remembered by her brothers and sister, Edwin and his wife Edith in Canada, Sharon, widow of Joe, of the US, Rosemary, Louis and his wife Marthese. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today the second anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Michael, Mario and Maryanne, Guido and Mariza and Marisa.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO – JOSEPH A. On the 23rd anniversary of his passing. Always fondly remembered. Winnie and his family.

XUEREB – MIGUEL. In ever loving memory of a dear grandson, today the 15th year of his demise. He is always present in our thoughts. The line has never been lost just because you are on the other side of this passage from life to eternity. Your grandma Maria, uncle Neville, your aunts, Nathalie, Nadya, Sylvana, Nicky and your cousins.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.