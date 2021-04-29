Golden Wedding

Mr GODFREY LEONE GANADO and Miss CECILIA GREGORY

The marriage between CECILIA and GODFREY took place on April 29, 1971, at St Gregory’s church, Sliema.

Congratulations on this special day and best wishes for many more years together. Suzannah and Lennart, Gillian and Edward and your beloved grandchildren Federica, Siena, Luigi, Faith and Bettina.

Obituaries

BROMBERG. Our beautiful JESSICA TINE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, surrounded by her loved ones. Jessica celebrated life to the fullest. Beloved mother of Julia and her boyfriend Aaren. Treasured sister of Fabrizia Billy and Betsy and her nephews and nieces Sam, Alex, Lucas, Peter, Oliver, James, Aimee and Elizabeth. She will be sorely missed by her ever devoted carer Jeanny, Anthony and Julia’s stepmother Lucienne and her rock Miguel. Jessica’s positivity and love of life enriched the lives of so many especially her dear and loyal friends. The funeral Mass will be held at St Julian’s parish church on Saturday, May 1, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery (upper gate).

We ask everyone attending the funeral to dress up in bright colours as Jessica would have loved. No flowers by request but donations to Noah’s Ark Sanctuary will be greatly appreciated.

MADIONA. On April 23, EDWARD, passed away peacefully, at the venerable age of 93, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss, his wife Yolanda, his children Alexandra and her husband Frank, Paul and his wife Debbie, and Christine, his grandchildren Daniela, Stefania and Amanda and their respective families, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, May 1, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, at 9am. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On April 28, at Villa Messina, Rabat, Fr F. XAVIER MIFSUD, O.S.A., priest at St Augustine Convent, Rabat, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his brothers and sisters Alberta and Gerald Borg, Antoinette and Charlie Sammut, Josephine and Carmel Tabone, Mary and Charlie Bezzina, Alfred Mifsud, and Marianne widow of Frans Mifsud, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Today, Thursday, April 29, Fr F Xavier Mifsud will lie at rest, at St Mark Priory, Rabat, from 8am to 11am and from 7pm to 8pm. The funeral cortège leaves tomorrow, Friday, April 30, at 8.45am, from St Mark Priory, Rabat, for St Nicholas of Tolentino church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Augustinian missions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

van REEVEN. On April 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, GREG, aged 42. He is deeply mourned by his loving wife Anne, his children Harry and Lola-Grace, his mother Jeannette, sister Cher, brother Alex, his many friends and other members of his family. A private funeral will be held abroad and a memorial event will be arranged in Malta at a time to be announced.

In Memoriam

ELLUL – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear sister, mother and grandmother, widower of Joe Ellul on the fourth anniversary of her demise, mother of Chris Ellul, Simone Wightman and Yvette Micallef and their respective partners and grandchildren. Also remembered by her brothers and sister Edwin and his wife Edith in Canada, Sharon wife of the late Joe of the USA, Rosemary and Louis and his wife Marthese. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY, née Hersey, today the 12th anniversary of her death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

PACE – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Michael, Mario and Maryanne, Guido and Mariza and Marisa.

PISANI. In loving memory of ROSE, our beloved sister who passed away on the 29.3.2021, sadly missed by her sisters Disma, Elvira, Mary and her husband Robert, Rita and her husband Siegfried and her brothers Thomas, John and his wife Jane, Joe, Alfred and his wife Anna and relatives and friends. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO – JOSEPH A. In memory of Joe, today the 34th anniversary of his passing. Always fondly remembered. Winnie and all the family.

XUEREB – MIGUEL. In ever loving memory of a grandson on the 16th year of his demise always present in our thoughts. The line has never been lost just because you are on the other side of this passage from life to eternity. Your grandma Maria, uncle Neville, your aunts, Nathalie, Nadya, Sylvana, Nicky and your cousins.

