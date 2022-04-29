Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. LOUIS, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 94, widower of Jacqueline née Caruana, passed away peacefully on April 23, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Fr Edgar SJ, Walter and his wife Angela, Anne, John and his wife Henriette, his grandchildren Joseph and his wife Charlotte, Rosanna, Albina and Karina, his brothers and sister, Violet, widow of his brother Josie, Charles and his wife Elaine, Maria and her husband Cecil, Lina, widow of his brother Vincent, Alfred, widower of Helen, Tony, widower of Victoria, his dedicated carer Anthony, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 30, at 8.45am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, for the repose of his soul, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Missions in India, 38, Markiz Scicluna Street, Naxxar, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON. On April 28, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MARIA MADDALENA, aged 77, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Ninu, his children, her siblings Joseph and his wife Lina, Sunta and her husband Guzi, Fr Paul Galea, OFM, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Saturday, April 30, at 3pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HILI. On April 27, at her home in Xagħra, MICHELINA, of Xagħra, Gozo, aged 93, passed away peacfully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Margaret and her husband Carmelo, Mariella and her husband Charlie, Ina and her partner Joe, Josette and her husband Joseph, Paul, husband of her late daughter Georgette, Mary Micallef, sister of her late husband Nazzareno, her grandchildren Monique, Daniel, Gerard, Simon, Christine, Stephanie, Jean Paul, Anna and Sara, her great-grandchildren Julia, Alex, Liz, Marie, Sue and Paul, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Friday, April 29, at 4pm, for the Basilica of the Nativity of our Lady, Xagħra, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 4.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery of the same locality.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of MARY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Lina, her son Joe and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY, née Hersey, today the 13th anniversary of her death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

SANT MANDUCA. Treasured memories of our dearest, beloved JOHN. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Louisette, Peter and Sandra, Nicholas and Karen and his grandchildren Alexia, Christina and Jamie.

TORPIANO. In memory of JOSEPH on the 35th anniversary of his passing. Please remember him in your prayers. Winnie, his children, and their families.

