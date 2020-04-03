Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 31, YVONNE, née Cassar, widow of Charles Aquilina, aged 74, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her only beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Andrew, her brother Alfred and his wife Grace, her sister Marlene, her brother-in-law John, her treasured grandchildren Angela and Elena, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On April 2, MARIA DOLORES, née Bugeja, widow of Joseph, aged 86, passed away peacefully, to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary Rose, Mary and her husband Alexander Farrugia, Alice and her husband George Bugeja, Rita, Carmen and her partner Joseph M. Camilleri, Paul and his partner Nathalie Frendo Azzopardi, her grandchildren Johann, Robert, Hannah, Tessa, George Jr, Ann, Isabelle, Fiona, Jean Pierre, their respective spouses and partners, her great grandchildren, her brother Anthony and his wife Kitty, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave at the Siġġiewi cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Villa Mgr Gonzi, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and RoseVille, Attard, for their dedicated care during her stay. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, Friday, April 3, and Our Lady of Sorrows’ Day, Mass will be celebrated behind closed doors at the Kunċizzjoni church, at il-Kunċizzjoni, Baħrija. It will be for the repose of the soul of SYLVIA KING.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER today the first anniversary of his death, fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Eternal rest give unto him o Lord.

