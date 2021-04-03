Obituary

SALIBA. On March 30, EMANUEL (Noel), passed away leaving to mourn his great loss his partner, Pauline Gatt, his sisters Maria and Doris and his brother Victor and his partner Nathalie, his nephew and niece Geoffrey and Marie Claire, his family and his numerous friends and colleagues. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – HENRY (Harry). Remembering our most beloved, caring and devoted father, on the third anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed and lovingly remembered by Carmen and Claude, Godwin and Thelma. A prayer is solicited.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER today the second anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

DANDRIA – EDWINA, née Bartoli. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Henry, her children Michèle and James, John and Francesca, Nikki and Michael, Paula and her precious grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. A celebratory Mass in her memory will be said when circumstances permit.

CAMYouths would like to announce that a total of €18,449.79 in aid of Miriam Pace’s family was collected from March 2020 to March 2021 through telephone line donations. Heartfelt gratitude to those with a helping hand.

