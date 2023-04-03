Obituary

DEBONO. On March 31, YVONNE, aged 94, née Rizzotti, wife of the late Frank DeBono, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is mourned by her children Alex, Jennifer, Martin and his wife Gillian, Ivan, her grandchildren Sebastian and his wife Tia, Oliver, Zachary, Jamie, his partner Maja, baby Hugo and Antonia, together with her much loved great-granddaughter Katrina Sant Fournier, Michael and her mother Vera and grandmother Anna, her niece Gloria, her sister Grace and husband Paul, and her loving friend Laurice. The funeral Mass, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, will be held at San Ġwann parish church at 8.30am. Donations to the Hospice Foundation for their endless support would be appreciated. She will always remain in the hearts of the three generations of her loved ones that she raised. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER, today the fourth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

DANDRIA – EDWINA née Bartoli. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Henry, her children Michèle, John, Nikki and Paula, their spouses James, Francesca and Michael, and her grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of PETER GIORDIMAINA on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Georgina, his son Louis and his wife Marisa, his grandchildren Christopher, Rosanne and Andre, relatives and friends. Your life a beautiful memory, your absence a silent grief, A heart of gold and a smiling face, no one can take your place. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.