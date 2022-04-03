OBITUARIES

BORDA. On April 2, FRANK SAVIOUR VINCENT, husband of his beloved wife Pauline, residing in Madliena, aged 88, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by the rights of the holy church and his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Sabrina and partner Andrew, his son Mark, his daughter Fiona Lochtenberg née Borda (deceased) and her husband Mark, daughter Bettina Kirk née Borda and husband Jeremy, daughter Michela and son Paul and companion Romina Scicluna Marshall; his grandchildren Faye, Livia, Jade, Daisy, Zachery, Amy, Sean, Jan, Emily, Jessica and Ruby and spouses; his great-grandchildren Mia, Jasper, Fin, Freya, Joe, Otto, Evie, Basil and Raffaella; his dedicated carer Le Ya; ex-wife Gladys and husband Joe Debono; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are to be announced. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA. In loving memory of ANTHONY who was called to the Father’s House on April 2, 1980. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his daughter Myriam, and his beloved grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of my dear father, PASQUALE, being the 34th anniversary of his demise. Odette.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOHN PETER today the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

DANDRIA – EDWINA née Bartoli. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Henry, her children Michèle and her husband James, John and his wife Francesca, Nikki her husband Michael and Paula, her precious grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.