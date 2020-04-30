In Memoriam

SPITERI MALLIA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Loved and sadly missed by his daughter Joanna and his sons-in-law Francis and Stephen and his grandchildren.

von BROCKDORFF – BERNARD. Cherished memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. David, Vanessa, Nicholas, Alina and her beloved grandchildren.

XUEREB – MARYANNE. In loving memory of a very dear sister and aunt on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Albert, Louise, Denis and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dear father ANTHONY, today the 66th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, Lino, John, Winston, Tony, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

