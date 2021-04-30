Golden Wedding

MR JOHN L DE GRAY and Miss JOSEPHINE GRECH

The marriage took place between JOHN and JOSEPHINE on April 30, 1961, at Jesuit’s church, Valletta.

Congratulations and lots of love on this very special day and best wishes for many more years together from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet, Patricia, Doreen, Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, Cole and Annika, Mattis, Selien, Oliver and Ella.

Obituaries

BROMBERG. Our beautiful JESSICA TINE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, surrounded by her loved ones. Jessica celebrated life to the fullest. Beloved mother of Julia and her boyfriend Aaren. Treasured sister of Fabrizia Billy and Betsy and her nephews and nieces Sam, Alex, Lucas, Peter, Oliver, James, Aimee and Elizabeth. She will be sorely missed by her ever devoted carer Jeanny, Rachel – Julia’s sister, Anthony and Julia’s stepmother Lucienne and her rock Miguel. Jessica’s positivity and love of life enriched the lives of so many especially her dear and loyal friends. The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 1, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). We ask everyone attending the funeral to dress up in bright colours as Jessica would have loved. No flowers by request but donations to Noah’s Ark Sanctuary will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

INGUANEZ. On April 28, CARMELINA née Buttigieg, widow of Paul of Pietà, aged 106, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marlene and her husband John, Lilian and Marthese, her daughter-in-law Margaret wife of her late son Lino, her grandchildren Lorraine and Nadine and their husbands, Colin and James and their wives and Francesco and his fiancée, her great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 1, at 8.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. Cherished memories of our very dear parents RITA and CARMEL. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude. Frances, Josephine, Anna and Mariella and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

GLENDAY – Dr ALBERT GLENDAY. On the 56th anniversary of his death always remembered by Maria and grandchildren Annaliza and Petra and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MALLIA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Loved and sadly missed by his daughter Joanna and his sons-in-law Francis and Stephen and his grandchildren.

VON BROCKDORFF – BERNARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children David, Vanessa and Nicholas, and his grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARYANNE. In loving memory of a very dear sister and aunt on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Albert, Louise, Denis and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our father ANTHONY, today the 67th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons, John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

