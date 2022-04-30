Requiem Mass

Memorial Masses will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of MARIKA MALLIA at St Julians parish church on Sunday, May 1, at 12.15pm and Monday at 9am.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. Cherished memories of our very dear parents RITA and CARMEL fondly remembered with love and gratitude. Frances and Denis, grandsons Nigel and Debbie, Ian and Anna, and great-grandchildren Kate, Neena, Sophie, Luisa, Carla and Charlie. Rest in peace.

FENECH – HETTIE née Russell, lovingly remembered on the 47th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley and family.

SPITERI MALLIA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Loved and sadly missed by his daughter Joanna, his sons-in-law Francis and Stephen and his grandchildren.

VON BROCKDORFF – BERNARD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children David, Vanessa and Nicholas, and his grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARYANNE. In loving memory of a very dear sister and aunt on the anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louise, Denis, Albert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our father ANTHONY, today the 68th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

ZAMMIT ENDRICH. Cherished memories of our beloved CHARLES and IRIS on the anniversaries of their demise. Their children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember them in your prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.