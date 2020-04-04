Obituary

BORG. On April 2, MARIA DOLORES, née Bugeja, widow of Joseph, aged 86, passed away peacefully, to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary Rose, Mary and her husband Alexander Farrugia, Alice and her husband George Bugeja, Rita, Carmen and her partner Joseph M. Camilleri, Paul and his partner Nathalie Frendo Azzopardi, her grandchildren, Johann, Robert, Hannah, Tessa, George Jnr., Ann, Isabelle, Fiona, Jean Pierre, their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren, her brother Anthony and his wife Kitty, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave at the Siġġiewi cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Villa Mgr Gonzi, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and RoseVille, Attard, for their dedicated care during her stay.

