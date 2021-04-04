Obituaries

BORG. On March 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE MICHAELA, ex-assistant director (Planning) Education Division of Birkirkara, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Susan and Cecilia, her brothers Godwin, Robert and Thomas and their respective wives, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 6, at 8am for St Francis of Assisi church, Msida Street, Birkirkara, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request. Donations to charitable institutions will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MARGUERAT. Chev. Carol Marguerat, Kt. G.C.J; O.S.J., N.N., G.C.S.C. passed away suddenly on March 28 at his residence. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother, Claude and his partner Celine Schembri Wismayer; his sisters, Celine and her husband Joseph Briffa, Marielle, widow of Stephen Micallef, Maud and her husband Michael Brockdorff and Cynthia Petroni. Nephews and nieces, Kenrick Briffa and his wife Chiara, Ingrid Pisani, Vanessa and her husband Stephen Parnis England, Nadia and her husband Mariano Muscat, Sharon Micallef and her partner Mark Flood, Clive Brockdorff and his wife Juanita and Julian Micallef and his partner Katherine Galea and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 6, at 9.30am for San Ġwann parish church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALIZZI BORG. On March 29, at her home in Sliema, IRENE, beloved wife of the late John Borg, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Enrico, Carmelo, Dolores, and Roberto, her grandchildren John, Chiara, Louisa, Giulia, Francesca, Stefan and Giovanni, their spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren Mila, Luca and Martina, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Malta and overseas. She will be missed by all who loved her. Funeral was held at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on March 31. A special thank you to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Commcare, for their support, and to all those who attended the funeral, sent messages and flowers yesterday. Donations may be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest in Your heavenly Kingdom.

SALIBA. On April 1, DAVID of San Ġwann, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sisters Theresa, widow of Joseph Paul, Imelda, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 7, at 9.30am, for San Ġwann parish church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of ANTHONY who was called to the Father’s House on April 2, 1980. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his daughter Myriam, and his beloved grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear mother, MARIA DOLORES, on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mary Rose, Mary, Alice, Rita, Carmen and Paul, and all the family. May she rest in peace.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of PASQUALE, being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

DEBONO – PHILIPPA. Fondest memories of our dearest mother, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with great affection by her sons George and Godwin and their respective families.

PACE – TONY and ETIENNE. In loving memory of my husband and son on the seventh and 43rd anniversary respectively, of their passing on to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian and family.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In loving memory of MARY on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Charles, her son Ivan and his wife Ramona, her brother Vincent and his wife Mona, her sister Frida, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Peter, children Silvana, widow of Simon, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina, Ana and great-grandchildren Oliver, Andrew and Arthur. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

