Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On April 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD (Eddie), aged 92, widower of Lillian, née Izzo, of Sliema residing at Roseville Home for the past eight years. He passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Dorothy, widow of Ivan Borg, his brother John and his wife Marcelle, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace. The family would like to thank the carers at Roseville Home, especially Joanna Hodges, for their care and dedication.

BORDA. On April 2, FRANK SAVIOUR VINCENT, aged 88, residing in Madliena, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved wife Pauline, his daughters Sabrina and partner Andrew, Bettina and husband Jeremy Kirk, Michela, Mark Lochtenberg, husband of the late Fiona nèe Borda, his sons Mark and Paul and his companion Romina Scicluna Marshall; his grandchildren Faye, Livia, Jade, Daisy, Zach, Amy, Sean, Jan, Emily, Jessica, Ruby and their spouses; his great-grandchildren Mia, Jasper, Freya, Joe, Finn, Otto, Evie, Basil and Raffaella, his dedicated carer Lea Agdan; his ex-wife Gladys and husband Joe Debono, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, on Wednesday, April 6, for the parish church of Stella Maris, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavare will be said at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On April 3, DAVID, aged 66, of Cospicua and residing in Żebbuġ, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lorenza, his daughter Marina and her fiancé Carl, his brother Pierre and his sister-in-law Catherine, nephews and nieces, other family members and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, at St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, at 8am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID. On April 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, (former Times of Malta Night Editor), aged 78, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children Josianne and her husband David, Antoine and his wife Jacqueline, Ivan and his wife Millicent, and Dorianne, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his in-laws, his brothers and his sister, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, for St Julian’s parish church, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

SULLIVAN. Loving and cherished memories of dear BERNARD, a beloved and loving husband, father and grandfather, today being the 20th anniversary of his death. Still so sadly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pat, Chris and Emma, Lexi and Rob, Keith and Steph, Seb, Jack, Sam and Benji. Always, in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

