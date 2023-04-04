Obituaries

BORG CARDONA. On March 30, ELIZABETH, from Mġarr, passed away peacefully, aged 48, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her son Gian, her father Alexander and his wife Danielle, her brother Christopher and his wife Jackie, her aunties Anna and her husband Joseph, Debbie, Margaret and her husband John, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Richmond Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On April 2, at St James Hospital, FRANCIS XAVIER, aged 97, widower of Victoria, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Norman and his wife Sandra, Nathalie and Edward Bencini and Dennis and his wife Lorraine, his grandchildren Claude, Kevin, Francesca, Mark, Alan, Suzanne, Karl, Camilla, Jillian, Ian and Nicky and his beloved companion May, his 15 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On March 31, at Karin Grech Hospital, MARIA STELLA (Marie), née Crocetta, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 89. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Anna and her partner Joseph, her grandchildren Matthew and his partner Naomi, Steven and his partner Elaine, Jean Paul and his partner Rachel, Sandy and her partner Rennie, Sarah and Deborah, her great-grand­children Kaya, Laya, Zean, Nayessa, Mikael, Kean, Leiah, Jack, Noah and Kaiden, her in-laws Alice Crocetta, widow of her brother Paul, Rita Galea, widow of Orenzio, and Henry Gauci, widower of Doreen, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 2009 and by her son Noel in 2021. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5 for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or St Joseph Home, Santa Venera, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

SULLIVAN. Loving and cherished memories of dear BERNARD, a beloved and loving husband, father and grandfather, today being the 21st anniversary of his death. Still so sadly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pat, Chris and Emma, Lexi and Rob, Keith and Steph, Seb, Jack, Sam and Benji. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved BERNARD on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed but always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Claire, Nikki, Charlotte, Andrew, Tacha, Sarah and Michael.