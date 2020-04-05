Obituaries

BORG. On April 2, MARIA DOLORES, née Bugeja, widow of Joseph, aged 86, passed away peacefully, to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary Rose, Mary and her husband Alexander Farrugia, Alice and her husband George Bugeja, Rita, Carmen and her partner Joseph M Camilleri, Paul and his partner Nathalie Frendo Azzopardi, her grandchildren, Johann, Robert, Hannah, Tessa, George Jnr, Ann, Isabelle, Fiona, Jean Pierre, their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren, her brother Anthony and his wife Kitty, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave at the Siġġiewi cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Villa Mgr Gonzi, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and RoseVille, Attard, for their dedicated care during her stay. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. BIANCA, my wife of almost 63 years, has departed this life for better pastures, where she is now with her dear Jesus and Mother Mary. She had only two concerns in her life ‒ to enjoy the presence of God in her afterlife and the well-being of those she loved. In this world she kept harping on the welfare and care of those dear to her, I her husband, her two sons and their wives, her grandchildren, her great-grandchild and so many relatives and friends. She is now gone leaving behind her a void which is difficult, if not impossible to fill. She will be sorely missed especially by me, her husband, towards whom she gave the fullness of her love, by her sons and their wives and grandchildren. She gave all that a mother could give ‒ her great love. May she rest in peace.

DANDRIA. On April 3, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EDWINA, née Bartoli, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Henry, her beloved children Michèle and her husband James Stagno Navarra, John and his wife Francesca née Formosa, Nicola and her husband Michael Griscti and Paula, her beloved grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. She also leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Lilian Miceli Farrugia and Rosemary Glavina, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her sisters-in-law Jean Bartoli and Doreen Bartoli together with her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A private blessing and burial will be held. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, RAPHAEL of Valletta, at the venerable age of 90 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Helen née Gatt, his children Rita and her husband Saviour Camilleri, Marlene and her husband Paul Borg, Joseph and his wife Rose, Ivana and her husband Mario Mercieca, Albert Formosa, widower of his daughter Anna, his grandchildren and their respective spouses and fiancées, his beloved great-grandchildren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, among them the nuns of St Catherine’s Monastery, Valletta. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later stage.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 31, Dr ANTON VELLA, aged 78, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Marie Antoinette, his cherished daughters Daniela Valentina, Roberta Luisa and Josefa Antonia, his son-in-law, Mark Simon, his treasured grandchildren Natalya Ines, Ethan Oscar, Jake Thomas, Antonia Rose and Emilia Lily, together with his four brothers and three sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. A private funeral will be held in Guildford, England. He will be deeply missed, but always remembered. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. In loving memory of PHILIP on the 10th anniversary of his death, on April 5. We love you and miss you every day.

I am thankful for:

My mind that remembers you.

My voice that speaks of you.

My spirit that still hears you.

My heart that still loves you.

Victoria and all the family.

AQUILINA – ALICE and JOHN. Cherished memories of our dear parents on their 47th and 35th anniversary respectively. Never forgotten always in our thoughts and prayers. Mario, Edward and Rosary.

ASCIAK. In loving memory of our dearest RALPH on the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

ASCIAK - RALPH. In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle on the third anniversary of his demise. So loved and sadly missed by his mother Marion, Gordon, Rozanne and Mark and our respective families. Kindly remember Ralph and our late father Wilfrid in your prayers.

Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of LINA, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GALEA – JOSEPH G. 25 years have passed since you departed from us. We love you and miss you. Anthese, Christine and Paul, John and Adriana, Victoria, Rebekah. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIBBON. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 13th anniversary of his death. A son and brother fondly remembered and never forgotten. David, Avril, Mark, George and Katie.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his widow Maria, children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RANDON – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, who passed away five years ago today. Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. Your children Mario, Roberta and their respective families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest.

To thank

The family of ROMEA FENECH PACE who was called to meet the Risen Lord on March 9, 2020, would like to thank Fr Noel Vassallo, Mgr. Charles Cordina and Fr Anton Farrugia who concelebrated Mass and all who attended the funeral or in any way expressed sympathy on the passing to eternal life of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

