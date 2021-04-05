Obituary

BRINCAT. On April 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER PAUL, of Mosta, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Charles and his wife Margaret, Julia, Margaret and her partner Martin, and Frank and his partner Fiona, his grandchildren, Daniel, Keith and his wife Rachel, Eric, James, David and his girlfriend Stephanie, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6, at 3.30pm, at the Mosta Basilica followed by inter-ment at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – ALICE and JOHN. Cherished memories of our dear parents on their 48th and 36th anniversary respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mario, Edward and Rosary.

ASCIAK. In loving memory of our dearest RALPH on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered always by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ASCIAK – RALPH. In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle on the fourth anniversary of his demise. So loved and sadly missed by his mother Marion, Gordon, Rozanne and Mark and our families. Kindly remember Ralph and our late father Wilfrid in your prayers.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of LINA, today the 16th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with much love. Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GRIBBON. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 14th anniversary of his death. A son and brother fondly remembered and never forgotten. David, Avril, Mark, George and Katie.

RANDON – MARLENE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother who passed away six years ago today. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Your children Mario, Roberta and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest.

