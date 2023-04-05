Obituaries

MIFSUD. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 83, from Sliema, residing at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mercy, his children Johanna, Sibyl and her husband Nick, Audrey and her husband Edward, his grandchildren Andrew, Chloe and Emma, his brother Charles widower of Christine, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, April 5, at 3pm, for the Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 3.30pm. He will be cremated at a later date in Sicily according to his wishes. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the animal sanctuaries and Food Bank Lifeline Foundation, Valletta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. On Saturday, April 1, Dr MARIO RIZZO NAUDI, aged 70, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doriette, née Borg, his children Karl, Melanie, Julian and Leanne, his beloved grandchildren Timmy, Hannah, Zac and Seb; his mother Iris, his mother-in-law Carmelina, his sisters and brothers, Rosette, Albert, Annabella, Mario and Antonello; his in-laws, nephews and nieces. He also leaves to mourn his loss his treasured patients. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, April 5, at 11.30am at Għaxaq parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – RALPH. In loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle on the sixth anniversary of his demise. So loved and sadly missed by his mother Marion, Gordon, Rozanne and Mark and their respective families. Kindly remember Ralph and our late father Wilfrid in your prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ASCIAK – RAPHAEL. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and never forgotten by his wife Vanessa, his son Michael and Nicola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of Lina, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

GRIBBON. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 16th anniversary of his death. A son and brother fondly remembered and never forgotten. David, Avril, Mark, George and Katie.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of CARMEN on her second anniversary in God’s loving presence since April 5, 2021. Fondly remembered and treasured by her sons Joseph R. and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, her grandchildren and their partners, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Two years have passed and the longing grows

To hear your voice, to see your face

The pain is no less, the void is too great

We wait in hope of your lasting embrace.

Forever in our hearts.

RANDON – MARLENE. Very fond and loving memories of a dearest mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RANDON. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Naudi, a dear and beloved sister, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, April 9, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.