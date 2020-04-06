Obituary

DANDRIA. On April 3, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, EDWINA, née Bartoli, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Henry, her beloved children Michèle and her husband James Stagno Navarra, John and his wife Francesca, née Formosa, Nicola and her husband Michael Griscti and Paula, her beloved grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. She also leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters Lilian Miceli Farrugia and Rosemary Glavina, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her sisters-in-law Jean Bartoli and Doreen Bartoli, together with her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A private blessing and burial will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 11am. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later stage. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In ever loving memory of a dear mother CARMELINA who passed away to meet the risen Lord 19 years ago. Lovingly remembered by all her loving children Ina, Paul, Emmanuel, Joe and Alda and all in-laws. May the almighty Lord grant her eternal rest.

CASHA – CARMEN. Treasured memories on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louis, Claire and Corinne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. In loving memory of a dear father, today the 42nd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Marian and Bob.

