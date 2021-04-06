Obituaries

BRINCAT. On April 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER PAUL, of Mosta, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Charles and his wife Margaret, Julia, Margaret and her partner Martin, and Frank and his partner Fiona, his grandchildren, Daniel, Keith and his wife Rachel, Eric, James, David and his girlfriend Stephanie, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, April 6, at 3.30pm, at the Mosta Basilica followed by interment at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, BLANCHE, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and re-membered by her husband Albert, her daughters Danielle and her husband Claude Sapiano, Rachel and her husband Paul Manduca and Sarah, her grandchildren Julian, Alisa, Francesco, Luke, Alex and Mark her brothers Herbert and Claude, her in-laws, their respective spouses all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7, at 9am, for Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In ever fond and loving memory of a dear mother CARMELINA who passed away to eternal life 20 years ago. Her loving children and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASHA – CARMEN. Treasured memories on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louis, Claire and Corinne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. In loving memory of INES a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Doreen widow of Gino Cassar, Joe and his wife Frances, Michael and his wife Marthese and John Iles, widower of her daughter Maria, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARY née Montanaro Gauci. In loving memory of our mother, on the 29th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love, respect and gratitude. George, Joyce and grandchildren.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. Remembering a loving father, on the 43rd anniversary of his death. Dearly loved and missed. Marian.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.