Obituaries

BORDA. On April 2, FRANK SAVIOUR VINCENT, aged 88, residing in Madliena, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved wife Pauline; his daughters Sabrina and partner Andrew, Bettina and husband Jeremy Kirk, Michela, Mark Lochtenberg, widower of Fiona née Borda, his sons Mark and Paul and his companion Romina Scicluna Marshall; his grandchildren Faye, Livia, Jade, Daisy, Zach, Amy, Sean, Jan, Emily, Jessica, Ruby and their spouses; his great-grandchildren Mia, Jasper, Freya, Joe, Finn, Otto, Evie, Basil and Raffaella; his dedicated carer Lea Agdan; his ex-wife Gladys and husband Joe Debono; his nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema today, Wednesday, April 6, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On April 2, CARMEL, aged 68, of Ħamrun and residing in Qormi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Isabelle, his daughters Marina and her husband Mario, Louiseanne and her partner Gareth and Roberta and her fiancé Nik, along with his granddaughter Valentina, his siblings and in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 7, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On April 5, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ROSE née Tanti, widow of Edward, of Santa Venera, aged 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Margaret and Charles Borg, Donald and Shirley Anne, Stephen and Anna, Theresa and Denis Vella, Peter and Vanessa, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters and brother, Phyllis Agius, Oswald and Alice Tanti, Iris Stafrace, her in-laws Monica Tanti, Alice Calleja and Lucy Sultana, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence today, Wednesday, April 6, at 2.30pm, for Santa Venera church (by St Elias College) where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Aid to the Church in Need, Malta and Radju Marija would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would particularly like to thank the staff of JP5 and RB3, St Vincent De Paul, for their special care and dedication.

VELLA. On April 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ĠORĠA, residing in Siġġiewi, aged 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Pawlu, her children Josef Vella and his wife Anna, Carmen and her partner Noel and his daughter Therese, her grandchildren Maria, Rebecca, Francesca, Nikita, Marija, Jack and Andrew, David and Maria Pia other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, April 6, at 3.30pm, at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – VALERIE. Ever loving and treasured memories of my dear daughter who was called to the loving arms of Our Lord 44 years ago today. Always remembered in our prayers. Mum, Angèle, Simone and Neville.

CALLEJA – CAROL. In loving memory today the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply loved and sadly missed by his wife Gina, his children Nicole and Sacha and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASHA – CARMEN. Treasured memories on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louis, Claire and Corinne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARY née Montanaro Gauci. In loving and grateful memory, on the 30th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her son George, her daughter Joyce, her grandchildren and other relatives. Eternal rest give unto her, O Lord.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. On the 44th anniversary of his death. All my love and prayers. Marian.

