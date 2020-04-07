Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On April 6, at her residence, ROSARIA (Lucy) of Valletta, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Maria, Joseph, Twanny and his wife Anna, Bro. Charlie Azzopardi, Ofm. Cap, Paul and his wife Susan, her grandchildren Justin and his wife Michelle, Adrian and his girlfriend Donalise, Amy, and Aaron, her great-grandchild Keira, her sister Ċensina, other relatives and many friends.

The funeral takes place today. In the current circumstances and in line with current health directives, the family will only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated and announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONDIN. On April 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN of Birkirkara, residing in St Paul’s Bay, former international referee and former Birkirkara Local councillor, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vanna, his children Joseph and his wife Nathalie, Marthese and her husband Joe Fenech, Claudio and his wife Ruth, his beloved grandchildren Jeankarl, Andrea, Norbert, Julian and Elena, his adorable great-granddaughter Emilija Marie, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave, today at Burmarrad cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later stage. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On Monday, April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS of Żebbuġ, residing at Ħamrun, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Gemma, his daughter Semira and her husband Paolo D’Aquino, his grandchildren Giovanni and his fiancée Giada and Francesca, his brothers and sisters, Paul and his wife Carmen, Irene, widow of his brother Charles, Philip and his wife Maria, Nicolette, Emma, Antoinette and her husband Nicolas Cutajar, Raymond and his wife Mariella, M’Louise and her husband Joe Farrugia, M’Isabelle and her husband Sandro Farrugia, his brothers-in-law Joe and Gaetano and his wife Polly and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, at 9.30am, for the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ, where interment takes place in the family grave at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. On his sixth anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special husband and father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Tessie, Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

BROCKDORFF. In loving memory of JOSEPH, founder of BPC, today the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered, never forgotten. Eternal rest give unto him O Lord.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – PATRICIA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers and never forgotten by her children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian and Lorraine.

FALZON. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Theresa, his children Nadya and Owen, his treasured grand-daughter Phoebe, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May God grant him eternal rest.

MULVANEY – SUSAN (11.11.1946 – 07.10.2017). In loving memory of a dear wife and caring mother and grandmother, today the 13th month of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Charles Sacco, her daughters Marika and her hus-band Marcel Gatt and Daniela and her husband Robert Camilleri, her granddaughters Klara and Maya, her family members as well as other relatives and numerous friends, especially her loyal listeners on RTK and Radju Malta. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.