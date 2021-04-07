Obituaries

MICALLEF. On April 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN née Azzopardi, of Rabat residing at St Catherine’s Home, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frederick, her sons Joseph R. and his wife Bridget, Frederick and his wife Sonya, Francis and his wife Ingrid, her grandchildren Duncan, Max and Annette, Denise and James, Emma, Adam, Erika and Luisa and their respective partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, at 2.30pm, for St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta (APS account number 41286610023) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at St Catherine’s Home and Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and attention.

ZAHRA. On April 5, ĊETTINA, aged 88, beloved wife of the late Lino, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Tania and her husband Ray, her son Martin and his wife Flora, her grandchildren Ian and his wife Daniela, Marco and his wife Mandi, Alexander, and her great-grandchildren Mia, Timmy, Emma and Julian. Her brothers-in-law John, Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of George nephews and nieces and their families. Mass will be said today, Wednesday, April 7, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, at 1.15pm, followed by interment at the same. No flowers by request, but donations to the Salesian Community, The Lisa Maria Foundation and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. On his seventh anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special husband and father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Tessie, Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CUMBO. In ever loving memory of EILEEN, on the 37th anniversary of her death, always in our hearts. George, daughters Jackie and Annabelle.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – PATRICIA. Remembering our most beloved, caring and devoted mother Patsy, on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

